Police say 4 arrested in club shooting in South Carolina

Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in South Carolina's capital city that wounded eight people.
The Columbia Police Department said in a statement that charges were filed against 28-year-old John Bates, 26-year-old Jarvis Tucker, 28-year-old Keveas Gallman and 22-year-old Maleik Houseal in connection with the early Saturday shooting outside the Empire Supper Club, in Columbia's Vista entertainment district.
The State reports that Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says the multiple rounds of gunfire were not a random or drive-by shooting.
It's unclear if the men have lawyers.
Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott say at least one person involved in the Vista shooting was involved in a shooting three hours later at a gentleman's-style club that left one person injured.
