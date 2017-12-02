South Carolina

Officer who shot, killed unarmed man set to learn sentence

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:03 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A former South Carolina police officer will soon learn how long he'll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed motorist following a traffic stop.

Sentencing is scheduled to start Monday for Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights.

Slager pulled Scott over for a traffic violation on April 4, 2015. He said he shot Scott in self-defense when Scott tried to grab his Taser. Eyewitness video shows Scott was shot multiple times in the back as he ran away.

Slager was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. The state dropped its case against Slager as part of his federal plea deal.

