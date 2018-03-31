South Carolina

Collision at South Carolina resort sends 1 to the hospital

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 11:46 AM

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.

The holiday weekend began with an automobile collision at a popular South Carolina coastal resort.

The Island Packet reports that one person was taken to a hospital after the head-on collision Friday night at the Sea Pines Resort. The collision happened just inside the gate to the resort.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the resort's shuttle parking lot. Authorities were on the scene for about two hours.

Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said the person taken to the hospital had minor injuries.

