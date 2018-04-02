Thomas Senker named interim CEO of Mon Health System

Thomas Senker has been named interim CEO of Mon Health System and Mon Health Medical Center.
The Mon Health System board says in a news release that Senker's appointment is effective April 5.
Chief Operating Officer Dottie Oakes was named interim CEO in February after Darryl Duncan took a leave of absence. Mon Health System announced last month that Oakes had resigned.
A national search has started for a permanent CEO.
Never miss a local story.
Senker was Mon Health's president and CEO from 1983 to 1999. He currently serves as founder and principal of Charleston, South Carolina, consulting firm Grace Healthcare Advisors.
Morgantown-based Mon Health also operates Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Comments