South Carolina

Brookgreen nominated for 'Best Botanical Garden' in North America contest

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 03, 2018 04:44 PM

USA TODAY selected Brookgreen Gardens as a top contender in its annual 10Best Readers' Choice contest for "Best Botanical Garden" in North America.

The public has until Monday, April 30th at noon to vote in the contest. Each person can vote once per day online until the polls close.

A black swallowtail butterfly feeds on flowers at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, a popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach area that features art, sculptures, live oak, gardens, live animals and more. Charles Slatecslate@thesunnews.com

The winners, chosen by voters, will be announced on Friday, May 4, its website states. The top 10 botanical gardens with the most votes will be published on the 10Best’s website that day and will also be announced on USA TODAY.

The leaderboard shows Brookgreen Gardens is in second place as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you would like to vote for Brookgreen Gardens or one of the other botanical gardens, click here.

2018 "Best Botanical Garden" nominations

  1. Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta
  2. Bloedal Reserve - Bainbridge Island, Washington
  3. Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
  4. Brooklyn Botanic Garden - Brooklyn, New York
  5. The Butchart Gardens - British Columbia, Canada
  6. Chicago Botanic Garden - Chicago
  7. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, Maine
  8. Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden - Dallas
  9. Denver Botanic Gardens - Denver
  10. Desert Botanical Garden - Phoenix
  11. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden - Coral Gables, Florida
  12. The Huntington - San Marino, California
  13. Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
  14. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum - Chaska, Minnesota
  15. Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis
  16. Mount Auburn Cemetery - Cambridge, Massachusetts
  17. New York Botanical Garden - Bronx, New York
  18. United States Botanic Garden - Washington, D.C.
  19. Vallarta Botanical Gardens - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  20. Wave Hill - Bronx, New York

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

