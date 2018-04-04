South Carolina

South Carolina city gets $1 million Hurricane Matthew relief

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 08:55 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

A South Carolina city is getting about $1 million in federal assistance for the costs of cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Media outlets reported Myrtle Beach is getting $1.1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset the costs of debris removal.

The total cost of the Myrtle Beach project was nearly $1.4 million.

FEMA has provided more than $224 million to South Carolina because of the storm. Twenty-six of the state's 46 counties have been approved for federal help.

