South Carolina city gets $1 million Hurricane Matthew relief

A South Carolina city is getting about $1 million in federal assistance for the costs of cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Media outlets reported Myrtle Beach is getting $1.1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset the costs of debris removal.
The total cost of the Myrtle Beach project was nearly $1.4 million.
FEMA has provided more than $224 million to South Carolina because of the storm. Twenty-six of the state's 46 counties have been approved for federal help.
