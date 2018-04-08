This is why flags will be flying at half-staff in South Carolina on Monday

Flags across South Carolina will be flying at half staff on Monday.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags to be flown that way in honor of a sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty, according to multiple reports.
Saluda County Sheriff's deputy Dale Hallman died the morning of April 6. On the previous evening, he crashed his cruiser as he was driving to help track down a suspect who was holding a child hostage.
Hallman, 30, was a member of Saluda's Bloodhound Tracking Team. He was assisting Uniform Road Patrol with an Edgefield County chase when he crashed.
McMaster ordered that flags on all state buildings be flown at half staff, foxcarolina.com reported.
The flags will fly at half staff from sunup to sun down, according to wach.com.
Hallmanis survived b a pregnant wife and two step-sons. He worked at the Saluda County Sheriff's Office for 5 years, and was awarded the Medal of Valor for his outstanding service to Saluda County. He also served as a Lieutenant in the Saluda County Fire Service.
A GoFundMe page has been started in Hallman's memory to support his family, and all of the proceeds will go to them. As of Sunday evening, 274 people had donated to the page, raising $14,674 of the $25,000 goal.
Hallman's K9 was found at the scene, and is expected to recover.
