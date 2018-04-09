She escaped a house fire but went back for her cellphone. She didn't make it out

A South Carolina woman who made it out of her burning home died Monday after going back in.
She had escaped the burning home, but returned in an attempt to retrieve her cellphone, according to multiple reports.
Larue Nalley, 36, died from smoke inhalation, according to the Anderson County Deputy Coroner's Office.
The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. in a mobile home in Honea Path, foxcarolina.com reported.
A smoke alarm woke Nalley and her boyfriend, and they escaped from the fire that was on the back porch, according to wspa.com.
But Nalley went back in for her phone.
Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said Nalley's badly burned body was found inside the mobile home, foxcarolina.com reported.
Although her boyfriend, who was not injured, was there, the coroner's office used dental records to positively identify Nalley's body, according to independentmail.com.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Sutherland said foul play is not suspected, multiple sources reported.
"We do not believe that this is a suspicious fire," Sutherland said, according to independentmail.com. "There's nothing to indicate that this is anything suspicious. We are just sending samples to SLED to be sure."
