This accountant got a huge payout from the IRS – but now she might go to prison

Tax Day is less than a week away, and the federal government is reminding people to be honest in their returns.
That includes accountants and other people who prepare tax returns. Those who falsify information to impact a refund will be held accountable.
That's what happened to a South Carolina woman.
Ashley E. Browning, 31, pleaded guilty in federal court to preparing and presenting false tax returns, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
An IRS investigation found the Union woman repeatedly falsified information in returns she prepared to generate fraudulent refunds, Drake's office reported.
Drake's office did not immediately respond to messages asking if the customers knew that Browning was filing false reports.
Because of the false filings, the IRS issued approximately $200,000 more in refunds than it would have if accurate and honest information had been submitted by Browning, according to Drake's office.
Browning can be sentenced to a maximum of 3 years in prison and a fine of $100,000, Drake's office said.
Comments