Millions saw her adorable video. Now you can see this Columbia girl on TV with Steve Harvey

First there was the viral video. Now there's the interview with Steve Harvey.
Not bad for 6-year-old.
That's the life Columbia's Bella Kaylor is leading.
The budding celebrity will appear on the NBC show "Little Big Shots," on Sunday. The program, which will air at 8 p.m., features precocious, talented and adorable children interacting with Harvey, a longtime comedian-turned television personality.
Bella will be featured in a segment called "Beauty and the Steve," according to her mother, Tiffany Kaylor.
Bella became a viral sensation a year ago. Tiffany posted a video on Facebook of Bella's excited reaction to plans to see the film "Beauty and the Beast."
That post has been viewed more than 13 million times, and the YouTube clip has been seen more than 21,000 times.
The video starts with Tiffany, out of camera frame, telling Bella that they won't be seeing "Beauty and the Beast" the following day because they are going to watch it that night.
"What? I'm cited! I'm cited!" the then 5-year-old said as she pumped her arms up and down. "I just feel like my eyes are watering right now. Because I'm freaking out. Because I want to go see the 'Beauty and the Beast' right now. . . . My heart is going very fast."
Tiffany said there was no thought about millions of people viewing the video when she made it. The video was posted for an audience of one, Bella's father Jonathan.
"He works a lot of hours and misses a lot of cute stuff, so I took the video for him," said Tiffany, who soon discovered a lot more people saw the post.
She said she can't fathom that millions of people have seen it, but gets a kick out of what Bella tells people about the viral video.
"She thought 100 people saw it," Tiffany said laughing. That's also the same amount of times Bella claims to have seen "Beauty and the Beast," which she said remains her favorite movie.
Of the millions who saw her video, it included the people at "Little Big Shots."
Tiffany said she was contacted by people with "Little Big Shots," with them saying they wanted to meet Bella and see if she would be a candidate to appear on the program.
After they got to know Bella, they flew the Kaylors out to Los Angeles in October. They stayed there for a week when Bella's appearance was filmed.
"It was awesome, Los Angeles was really fun," Bella told The State Wednesday, adding her favorite part of the experience. "I had my own dancers for the show."
She said she wasn't nervous about being in front of a large audience, or having all of the lights shining on her. Tiffany was baffled by Bella's cool, saying she really likes being in front of people.
She especially enjoyed her interaction with Harvey.
"He was funny. I like his mustache," said Bella, who admitted she was also puzzled by his facial hair. "I didn't know if it was fake or real. I wanted to touch it, but I was too nervous."
Aside from the show itself, Bella said she enjoyed Los Angeles, calling it her "favorite place."
She singled out eating rolled ice cream, trips to Santa Monica and getting to go to a swimming pool at night with her dad as her favorite experiences.
Tiffany said she was happy when she found out when Bella's episode would be broadcast. Family and friends knew about the trip and repeatedly asked her when Bella would be on TV.
Now that they know, there's another reason to be excited. Bella's appearance will air almost exactly one year to the day after Tiffany posted the viral video to Facebook.
There will be an intimate viewing party, with Bella's parents and two younger brothers, Sunday at her grandmother's house. While Bella is looking forward to the show, she said she's most excited about getting her grandmother to make chimichangas for dinner.
