This SC teen saw his ex with another man, and ended up charged with attempted murder

A South Carolina teenager had a bad reaction to seeing his ex-girlfriend in a car with another man and finds himself in serious trouble.
Driving erratically, Devin Michael Perry followed a Chevrolet Tahoe that his ex and the man were riding in, before confronting them at a stop, and ramming their vehicle with his Buick, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Perry, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property, according to goupstate.com.
The occupants of the Chevy reported seeing the Buick behind them on US-221, before exiting onto I-26, according to foxcarolina.com, adding they continued to be followed after exiting the interstate.
The driver of the Chevy tried to turn around in an Applebee's parking lot, but was blocked by the Buick, which was being driven by Perry, , wspa.com reported. Perry rolled down his window to yell at his ex and the man, the station reported.
After this, the stories differ greatly between the occupants of the Chevrolet and Buick.
The people in the Chevy said they tried to drive away, but Perry put the Buick in reverse and rammed their vehicle at a high rate of speed, before Perry got out of the car and ran away, goupstate.com.
According to Perry, the driver of the Chevy pulled out a gun, pointing it in the direction of the Buick, according to wspa.com. Perry's said he tried to drive away at that point but backed into the Chevrolet, the station reported.
Unfortunately for Perry, a number of witnesses to the incident corroborated the account of the Chevy occupants, according to foxcarolina.com.
Perry was arrested and booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
