South Carolina

April 16, 2018 4:06 PM

He had sex with a 14-year-old at this Lexington County school and has been arrested, police say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested and charged for having sex with a minor at the Midlands school, according to the police.

Marqueze Levar Jackson was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

According to South Carolina law, the charge involves a person engaging in sexual battery through force or coercion, or if the victim is mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless.

Police said Jackson was charged for his actions involving a 14-year-old girl.

The incident occurred March 26 at Airport High School, where Jackson and the 14-year-old girl were both students at the time, police reported.

Jackson was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is waiting for a bond hearing, police reported.

If convicted, Jackson could face a sentence of a maximum of 10 years in prison.

This isn't the only sex-related charge that has come from Airport High School in 2018.

In February, former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler, 44, was charged with sexual battery with a student. Diimmler admitted having an inappropriate relationship with a student, apologized to his mother for the relationship but also said she was in love with him.

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

View more video

South Carolina