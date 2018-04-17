Charleston can't ban panhandling so it wants to fine people for sitting on sidewalks

SHARE COPY LINK It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless. Wichita Police Department

