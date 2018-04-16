He tried to run away, but suspect in Columbia Place mall shooting was caught, police say

A teenager was arrested Monday for his role in a shooting in the Columbia Place mall parking lot, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday, that occurred in the parking lot just after 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's department said.
Tony Gilmore, 19, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen weapon, the sheriff's department reported.
Gilmore was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Easter Street, according to the sheriff's department, which added that Gilmore attempted to run away from sheriff's deputies but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
When deputies arrested Gilmore, they said he was in possession of a stolen weapon.
Gilmore was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
There were two groups of people in the Columbia Place parking lot when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff's department, adding one injured man walked into the mall and collapsed.
One victim was shot in the upper body and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office, which said that person remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
The sheriff's office said the second shooting victim suffered lower-body injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
An eyewitness said he didn’t hear any shots, but saw people running through the mall. At first, people ran away from the injured man, but then mall employees and the security guard rushed to help him.
The mall did not close following the shooting, as people continued eating in the food court right next to the crime scene, which included blood on the floor.
Columbia Place mall is located on Two Notch Road in Richland County. It is one of four traditional malls still operating in the Columbia area.
Comments