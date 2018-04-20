Plane lands on unfinished road near S.C. 31 in Myrtle Beach area

A small plane has made a landing on International Drive near S.C. 31 about 1 p.m. Friday, said Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Mark Nugent.
There were no injuries reported.
Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post its crews and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to International Drive near S.C. 31 for a small airplane that landed safely on the road.
Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for Horry County Police Department, said she doesn't know anything beyond a plane crash.
"The pilot is not injured," she said. "It’s not a crash, the pilot just landed there. When he called it in he seemed to be okay medically."
Horry County Department of Airports spokesperson Kirk Lovell said two people were on board the plane that landed safely.
