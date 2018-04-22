She was killed in a crash in SC. Now a search is underway for the NC woman's missing dog

A North Carolina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in South Carolina, and a search is underway to find her missing dog.
Ashley Jane Blandon, 20, was killed in the crash that occurred about 5:30 a.m. at the 79-mile marker on I-95 in Dorchester County, according to county Coroner Paul Brouthers.
The Forest City, N.C., woman was driving a Honda Accord in the Summerville area when she went off the left side of the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Then Blandon overcorrected, went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, which caused her car to catch fire, the highway patrol reported.
Blandon was killed in the crash, but her dog Darla survived and was briefly located at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
However, Darla escaped and a search is underway to find the dog, which is wearing a collar with an identification tag.
If anyone sees the dog, they are asked to contact Dorchester County Animal Control at 843-873-5111 or 843-563-5111.
The crash is being investigated by the coroner's office and S.C. Highway Patrol.
