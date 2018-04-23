‘I really turned to food as a crutch’: 12-step program helps with more than drugs

SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Rhodes has attended Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step program that helps with life issues, for a year. Rhodes, who has a food addiction, has lost 50 pounds since starting the program. The program has helped strengthen his relationship with god. Hannah Strong

