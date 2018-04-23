'Racism is taught': SC mom 'furious' after a kid said this about her child

A Beaufort County mom took to Facebook recently to share what happened to her toddler at a Beaufort playground.
Naomi Beulah said her 3-year-old son Jett was at Wednesday with her friend who was babysitting. A boy, possibly a 6- or 7-year-old, approached the babysitter on the playground, pointed at Jett and accused him of trying to rob him. Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park
"This little black boy just grabbed me, he tried to rob me," the boy told Beulah's friend about Jett. The babysitter was watching Jett and two other children at the time and didn't see anything like that happen.
Beulah didn't fault the boy — he's just a child, after all — she faults his parents, saying that kind of sentiment is probably just what he has heard at home.
"I can’t even begin to explain how much this infuriates me... the things people teach their kids are disgusting," she wrote in her Facebook post. "Look at that smile; does that look like a robber to you? This is local, this is being taught... this is not okay."
The boy said Jett "looked like a robber and grabbed him probably to try to take his money ... racism is definitely taught," according to Snapchat screenshots from the babysitter that Beulah posted on Facebook.
When Beulah heard about it, she was in class at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, where she's a full-time student studying early childhood education, she said. She was heartbroken that her little boy was already dealing with interactions like that at such a young age.
She went to meet her friend and the kids at the park, to see if she could speak with the boy's parents, but they didn't see any adults around the playground who might belong to the boy, she said.
Jett's dad is black, Beulah said, and she has one white parent and one black parent. She has hope that parents can step up and teach their children that skin color is nothing to be afraid of, she said.
The discussion on Beulah's Facebook post echoed her worries.
Jett didn't realize what was going on, which Beulah said is for the best at such a young age. As her children and the children she teaches grow, she wants them to be confident in their own skin and kind toward people who look different.
"I want them to understand that everyone is different and that's OK," Beulah said. "I make sure my son is around all types of kids. I want him to know that he's not better than anyone else and nobody is better than him because of the color of their skin."
