Notorious SC serial killer moved after victims' families complain about his prison setup

One of the most notorious serial killers in South Carolina history just had his accommodations changed — again.

Todd Kohlhepp, who is serving seven life sentences for seven murders, is no longer in protective custody, foxcarolina.com reported.

South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesman Jeffrey Taillon said Monday that Todd Kohlhepp, 47, has been moved to general population, according to greenvilleonline.com.

Since pleading guilty to seven counts of murder, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Kohlhepp has been moved from Kirkland Correctional in Columbia to Broad River Correctional, a high-security men's prison also located in Columbia, wyff4.com reported.

Kohlhepp was placed in a restrictive housing unit and his mail was stopped in December 2017 after a website listed an outline of his hands was for sale, according to foxcarolina.com.

According to the state’s criminal code, an inmate is prohibited from profiting from their crime, but the tracing of Kohlhepp's hands was available for $89.

Tallion said Kohlhepp had been in protective custody since his sentencing on May 30, 2017 until April 13, 2018, greenvilleonline.com reported.