Hearing date set for bike week traffic loop

The NAACP can present its case to stop Myrtle Beach from implementing a traffic loop during 2018 Atlantic Beach Bike week — but it will be a week too late.

A federal judge set a June hearing date on an injunction request by the NAACP to stop this year’s 23-mile traffic loop. The bike week is held over Memorial Day weekend.

In February, the NAACP and others filed a discrimination lawsuit against Myrtle Beach and its Police Department over the traffic loop. The NAACP also asked a judge to issue a preliminary injunction to halt the 2018 loop.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK NAACP leadership announced a lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police over the traffic loop that has been in place during Atlantic Beach Bikefest since the 2015 Memorial Day Weekend. JASON LEEjlee@thesunnews.com

The loop was first implemented in 2015 for Atlantic Beach Bike Week which is commonly referred to as "Black Bike Week." It spurred out of the aftermath of the 2014 violence which left three dead and seven injured, after eight shootings were reported along Ocean Boulevard. The loop turns Ocean Boulevard into a one-way road and funnels traffic out to George Bishop Parkway and back to Ocean Boulevard.

City dignitaries said the loop purpose was to control traffic, ease congestion and reduce crime. But, NAACP officials say that isn't the case. Instead, it is discriminatory and causes people to navigate traffic for hours, according to the NAACP. They also point to the fact the loop isn't implemented for similar events such as Harley week and Carolina Country Music Fest.

With a hearing date in June, that would seem to pave the way for the city to use traffic restrictions during the 2018 bike week.

The Sun News has reached out to the NAACP's lead attorney, but hasn't heard back.