World's largest sea turtles popping up in South Carolina waters

Alex Hrycak of Marlin Quay Marina Fishing Charters filmed a rare leatherback sea turtle while out fishing on Sunday. The SCDNR says the turtle are making their annual migration of the Myrtle Beach coast. Alex Hrycak

