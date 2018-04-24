Alex Hrycak of Marlin Quay Marina Fishing Charters filmed a rare leatherback sea turtle while out fishing on Sunday. The SCDNR says the turtle are making their annual migration of the Myrtle Beach coast. Alex Hrycak
Alex Hrycak of Marlin Quay Marina Fishing Charters filmed a rare leatherback sea turtle while out fishing on Sunday. The SCDNR says the turtle are making their annual migration of the Myrtle Beach coast. Alex Hrycak

South Carolina

World's largest sea turtles popping up in South Carolina waters

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 24, 2018 03:47 PM

As the world's largest sea turtles are showing up along South Carolina's coast, boaters are urged to be on the lookout for the "gentle giants."

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted on Facebook warning the public to pay attention as they go boating because leatherback sea turtles are endangered.

Officials say the turtles have been swimming in nearshore waters following food sources such as cannonball jellies.

Anyone who sees injured or dead sea turtles is asked to call the 24/7 wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

  Comments  