'Keep Calm and Roof On': Company sold T-shirts championing shooter Dylann Roof

"Keep Calm and Roof On" the T-shirts read.
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof's name and likeness were being used to sell at least three different items of clothing in an online store, Newsweek reported.
Some of the shirts were designed off infamous pictures taken of Roof before he killed nine black people at a Charleston church in 2015.
One shirt shows Roof holding a handgun, while another is an image of him waving a Confederate flag, postandcourier.com reported.
The third Roof-related shirt showed a drawing of his bowl cut hairstyle floating above the phrase "Keep Calm and Roof On."
A search of the San Francisco-based Teespring website Tuesday night showed that the custom-made shirts in question had been removed.
Postandcourier.com reported that Teespring said in a statement that the company "does not tolerate any glorification of harm or hate towards others. . . . We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or hurt this may have caused."
A spokesperson for Teespring told Newsweek that the designs slipped past a content "filter" that recognizes both language and imagery.
The site's search engine showed that the removed page was aware of Roof's connection to South Carolina, as other shirts promoting the Palmetto State were listed as merchandise of interest for someone searching for the Roof shirts. A Charleston T-shirt was even suggested.
Roof, a self-avowed white supremacist, murdered nine black parishioners in June 2015 during a Bible study session at Charleston's historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Roof purposely selected that church because of its black parishioners and he told FBI agents he was hoping to start a race war.
Roof pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is on death row in Indiana.
Before the "Keep Calm" T-shirt was removed, the description that accompanied it said, “Bowl everyone over with your impeccable style with this saintly-yet-subtle design that will have them all begging to be taken to church!” according to postandcourier.com, which said 13 of the shirts were sold.
Teespring told Newsweek that none of the other shirts were purchased.
Roof's bowl cut has been turned into a far-right propaganda, according to Newsweek.
Teespring has been involved with controversies prior to this because of other T-shirt designs it has marketed.
In December 2017, it listed a shirt on Walmart's Marketplace that said “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED,” according to The Washington Post.
Earlier last year, in May, Teespring courted controversy with a shirt that said "Black Women Are Trash," Huffington Post reported.
After that incident, Teespring tweeted, "We’d like to apologize for the offensive t’s posted on our site. Their content violates our policies and we are working to remove them now."
