SC man sentenced for double murders, York County body burnings

A Blacksburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murder of two men whose bodies were burned in York County to cover up the crime, prosecutors said.

Steven Eugene Parker, 36, was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, said Barry Barnette, 7th Circuit Solicitor.

Parker and another man were accused of shooting Aron Lucas Young and Jerry Farmer in June 2015, Barnette said.

The second suspect, Donald Edward Creswell Jr., 48, still faces murder charges in the case.

Police said they believe the two victims were shot and killed over drugs.

Police said they found Creswell at his home in Blacksburg, burning debris the night before the bodies were found in York County.

Creswell was arrested on drug charges after methamphetamine was found, and the home was searched, police said.

Police said their investigation showed that the two accused men met the victims, both from Gastonia, N.C., earlier in the week and lured them to the home in South Carolina for a drug deal.

Both victims were shot in the Blacksburg home, police said.

The suspects then loaded the bodies into a pickup truck and burned the bodies near Hickory Grove in Western York County, Barnette said.





Parker was found guilty of the murders late Tuesday, after a two-day trial in front of Circuit Judge Keith Kelly.





Kelly sentenced Parker to two life terms for the murders.





The bodies were found on Bonner Horton Road west of York on June 10, 2015, police said. The truck had been burned and the fire spread to nearby woods, police said.

Firefighters found the truck with the dead men inside and police were called.

Police said they determined that the men were killed in Cherokee County and the bodies were brought to York County in an attempt to hide them.

The trial was held in Cherokee County because the killings took place there, prosecutors said.





Parker has previous convictions for drugs, assault and battery and accessory after the fact to a felony, court records show.

