Arrest made in East Area Rapist case, sources say. Sun City survivor 'overwhelmed with joy'

SHARE COPY LINK Jane Carson-Sandler was brutally raped by a serial killer 41 years ago in her Citrus Heights, Calif., home. Her rapist is known as the East Area Rapist, Original Night Stalker and Golden State Killer. He's still never been caught. Ashley Jean Reese Footage from FBI

