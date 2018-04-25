Trump cabinet member only talked to lobbyists who paid during time in SC, he says

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Mick Mulvaney speaks during a news conference after his first day as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington. The Dodd-Frank Act created a “Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection” in 2010. But, except for the occasional court filing, the bureau was consistently referred to as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB. Mulvaney took over the CFPB as acting director in late November. Since then, the bureau has increasingly referred to itself as the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, or by the acronym “BCFP.” Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo