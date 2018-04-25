Hardeeville-area man found guilty, sentenced for murder of his child's mother

A Jasper County man was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend over an argument about pictures on his phone on Wednesday, according to a 14th Solicitor's Office news release.
Samuel Gonzalez was convicted of murder by a jury of eight men and four women after 17 minutes of deliberation, according to the release. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith at the Jasper County Courthouse.
He killed Marycruz Casillas Sotelo, who was the mother of the couple’s 3-month-old child, in August 2016.
“This was a brutal domestic homicide,” prosecutor Hunter Swanson said. “He has shown no remorse and has forever torn the fabric of Marycruz’s family.”
Gonzalez contacted a co-worker on Aug. 8, 2016 to say he wouldn't be coming to work because he had killed his girlfriend the previous night at their Honey Hill Lane home outside of Hardeeville, according to the release. He was waiting for law enforcement on the porch when they arrive at the home. Sotelo's body was covered with towels and blankets on the couch in the living room.
He hold investigators the couple had been fighting about pictures of his ex-girlfriend on his cell phone before "he head-butted her when she came at him," according to the Solicitor's Office. He then strangled her until she died on the couch. Later he attempted to hang himself, but the rope he tried to use broke.
Gonzalez was denied bond at the time of his arrest and was placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, according to the release. He is "likely to be deported after serving his sentence."
