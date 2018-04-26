He told SC cops, 'I am Jesus,' video shows. Then they handcuffed the screaming NC teen

The North Carolina teenager who crashed a truck was acting erratically during a high-speed chase with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Recently released dashcam footage from a trooper's vehicle shows the 18-year-old didn't stop behaving in a bizarre fashion following the crash.
Carter Kendall of Waxhaw was arrested March 17 after a crash in which he flipped a pickup truck on its top, live5news.com reported.
The high-speed pursuit, which began in Fairfield County when troopers reported Kendall was driving 106 mph in a 70 mph zone Interstate 77, ended when the truck crashed in Richland County, according to wltx.com, adding that the crash occurred near mile marker 20.
Kendall was taken to an area hospital where his non life-threatening injuries were treated. But before that, in the troopers' custody, he ranted on the side of I-77.
When he was first taken into custody after being removed from the truck, Kendall's bizarre raving was recorded by Highway Patrol troopers in a video posted on wistv.com.
"It's all fake," Kendall screamed over and over in the video, before saying, "Go back to normal, it's all fake."
That soon gave way to Kendall's claims that "I'm not God, I'm Jesus."
As the handcuffs went on, and he was escorted from the crash to a patrol car, Kendall amped up his rhetoric, which was clear in the wistv.com video.
"He's hurting me. It's all real, they're hurting me, they're hurting me. I'm Jesus. I'M JESUS!" he screamed in the video, before pleading for help from oncoming traffic. "They're hurting me!"
As he was searched by troopers, Kendall's face was pressed against the patrol car, and he could not be heard clearly in the video. When he was allowed to stand up straight, he said, "The government is going to kill me."
That was soon followed by screams for help, which the wistv.com video shows were in the face of the trooper who was reading Kendall his Miranda rights. He was screaming as loud as possible as the trooper said, "You have the right to remain silent."
"They're fake, they're fake cops," Kendall continued in the video, before repeating, "He's gonna shoot me."
The troopers tried to clam Kendall down, imploring for him to do that as he started to buck when they transferred him to the back of another patrol car.
After he was released from the hospital, Kendall was charged with with DUI - less than .10, and failure to stop for a blue light, live5news.com reported.
Kendall was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center before being released on bond.
