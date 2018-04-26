This father and son threatened the life of a deputy, SLED says. Now they're in jail

A Midlands man and his teenage son were arrested and charged Thursday with threatening the life of a sheriff's deputy, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Jesse Junior Salmond, 48, and Skigerria Tyreck Salmond, 18, were each charged with threatening life, person or family of a public employee, and criminal conspiracy, according to SLED.
The Salmonds, who are Camden residents, made a threat against the life of a Kershaw County deputy sheriff, SLED reported.
The incident occurred April 4, during a recorded jail conversation between father and son, according to an arrest warrant.
Jesse Salmond delivered a "verbal threat of bodily injury or death" toward the deputy, adding he knew the call would be heard by law enforcement and did not care, according to the arrest warrant.
The father and son were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center. A $20,000 bond was set for Jesse Salmond on the two charges, according to the detention center.
No bond has been set for Skigerria Salmond, who was previously booked into the detention center on March 18.
According to jail records, Skigerria Salmond was charged with receiving stolen goods, two counts of petit larceny, resisting arrest, giving false information to police and third-degree burglary.
Comments