Meet Amy: Hilton Head's 'friendly' 10-foot great white shark

Chip Michalove, owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, tagged a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of Hilton Head Island, S.C., in December. Here's an up close look at the shark he named "Amy."
Ashley Jean Reese
Diver escapes shark off Hilton Head

South Carolina

Diver escapes shark off Hilton Head

On June 10, 2016, Bluffton, S.C. resident Erik Anderson, 29, went fishing with some buddies about 20 miles off Hilton Head Island. During the outing, Anderson encountered a shark that clearly wasn't thrilled with him or his spear gun. Anderson cap