It's not the first time SC owner of 12 dead dogs has had complaints, police say

The 72-year-old Hilton Head woman at the center of an local investigation in which 12 dogs were found dead at her home and 14 others rescued faced similar issues in Georgia.
There were at least three previous incidents — and one pending investigation — in Bacon County, Georgia, involving the woman, according to criminal investigator Cabe Cartledge of the Bacon County Sheriff's Office. No criminal charges resulted from those previous incidents, he said.
Cartledge said the sheriff's office received complaints "in reference to dogs not being properly fed and watered."
When deputies there investigated incidents in February 2013 and February 2017, they didn't find that the animals were suffering.
However, each time the woman surrendered animals to the Atlanta Humane Society.
In February 2013, 20 cats and 30 dogs were surrendered.
In February 2017, 18 dogs were surrendered.
In a separate incident in September 2016, the City of Alma removed 24 dogs and 11 cats from her home, he said.
"She has a hoarding problem," he said.
The 12 dead dogs in Sea Pines were discovered after the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a report of multiple deceased animals inside and outside the Lands End Road home. Fourteen live dogs were also seized from the residence.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette is not naming the woman because she has not been charged with a crime.
The beachfront, private community home is at the southern tip of Sea Pines, according to Google Maps.
Calls to neighboring homes were not returned Friday. Property rental websites show many homes in the area are rentals.
Bromage said necropsies on the dogs will be performed next week to determine causes of death.
Asked about the frequency of such cases. Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said there are at least three pending animal cruelty cases in the circuit, which includes Beaufort, Colleton, Allendale, Hampton and Jasper counties.
"They are not a large percentage of the cases we deal with," he said. "But we do have them."
When it comes to prosecuting such cases, he said each is different and the difficulty of prosecution depends on the evidence.
According to South Carolina statute 47-1-40, a person who "inflicts unnecessary pain or suffering upon an animal ... " may be charged with a misdemeanor.
The punishment for a first offense is up to 90 days imprisonment, a fine between $100 and $1,000, or both.
Punishment for a second offense includes up to two years imprisonment, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.
The law also says a person who "tortures, torments, needlessly mutilates, cruelly kills, or inflicts excessive or repeated unnecessary pain or suffering upon an animal ... " may be charged with a felony.
The punishment for a felony conviction is at least 180 days but up to five years imprisonment, and a fine of $5,000, according to the law.
The state does not have laws that prohibit people from owning or selling animals even if that person is convicted of neglect or animal cruelty, Wayne Brennessel, executive director of the Columbia Humane Society, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette previously.
Hilton Head Humane Association was the first to be alerted to the Sea Pines situation when it received a call from a woman who stayed with the owner of the dogs for a week and reported the living conditions, odor and the deceased dogs in the residence, according to the sheriff's office report.
The Humane Association then contacted Sea Pines security, who conducted a health and welfare check on the home.
Security discovered two black garbage bags near the back porch. An officer kicked one of the bags and "it felt like a carcass of an animal." Security also noted a "strong odor of what appeared to be a decomposing carcass," according to the sheriff's office report.
Sea Pines security contacted the sheriff's office and Beaufort County Animal Control.
The seized dogs are in the care of Dr. Marikay Campbell of the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, Tallulah Trice, director of the Beaufort County animal shelter, said Thursday.
Campbell said Friday the dogs are staying at the Sea Island Animal Hospital on Lady's Island. The dogs are all in "good condition" and are doing well, she said.
None of the dogs came to her with any major health issues, she said.
The 14 adult dogs of different breeds are not available for adoption pending the investigation, she said.
Last October, animal cruelty charges were brought against the owner of Roy's Aquarium in Beaufort. Roy Rivers faced two misdemeanor counts and one felony count related to cruelty toward rodents, reptiles and birds.
