S Carolina apartment fire under investigation after 1 dies

Authorities say one person is dead in a fire at an apartment complex in South Carolina.
Fire officials say they were called to the Court Ridge apartments in Greenville around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say the fire appeared to be contained to one apartment in a building and was under control in less than 10 minutes.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office told media outlets someone was found unconscious inside the apartment and could not be revived by paramedics.
The name of the person who died and a cause of death have not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comments