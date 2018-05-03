She’s worked in Beaufort Co. school system for 14 years. She still needs a second job

Kelly Homan fills a bowl of soup at Hilton Head Island's Skull Creek Boathouse restaurant on Saturday, April 28, 2018. To make ends meet, Homan, who is a guidance counselor at Bluffton High School, also works at the restaurant on weekends during the school year and during summer break. "It is what I need to do," she says. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com