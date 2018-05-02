Should SC lawmakers have term limits? GOP governor's race candidates are all for it

For the first time since at least 2000, and possibly ever, a proposal to cap how long S.C. legislators can remain in office passed a Senate subcommittee Wednesday.
The term-limits bill won't become this year, but a long-awaited hearing on the proposal Wednesday offered a chance for Republican candidates for governor to throw their support behind the idea as a means of cleaning up State House corruption.
Meanwhile, opponents argue the proposal is just election season posturing, and that capping terms would leave inexperienced lawmakers in charge of running state government and voting on South Carolina's $8 billion general fund budget.
"It's like putting inexperienced folks in charge of a very large corporation," said former Senate Judiciary Chairman Larry Martin, a Pickens Republican, who said he did not hold a hearing on term-limits proposals during the 16 years he was in charge. "From a business perspective, that doesn't make sense."
In the unusual setting of a State House hearing, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, Charleston labor attorney Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren all testified Wednesday that they would support term-limits proposals if elected governor in November. Gov. Henry McMaster also supports term limits, his spokesman said in a statement Wednesday.
They complained the General Assembly's current seniority-based power structure places too much influence in the hands of a few lawmakers — including Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence — while most other legislators must wait years to make an impact.
“If you’re up here all the time, you’re in a bubble," said Templeton, the former director of the state's labor and environmental agencies. "If you’re up here all the time, you only know what’s going on in the State House. We need real people, normal people.”
Twenty-one U.S. states — from California to Maine — have adopted term limits for legislators, though six of them have either repealed those laws or had them overturned in court.
Despite the higher turnover of lawmakers, an academic study has shown that the remaining 15 state legislatures had no noticeable drop in efficiency or effectiveness, according to Tim Storey, director of state services with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Studies have found that the executive branch of government in those states tends to take on more power, Storey said. That would be a significant shift in South Carolina, where one of the country's strongest legislatures overshadows a relatively weak executive branch.
States that adopt term limits also have implemented more robust orientation programs for new lawmakers, who have less time to get up to speed before they are kicked out of office for good, Storey said.
“It takes a little while to find the bathrooms down here, at least two years," said state Sen. Rex Rice, R-Pickens.
Gov. McMaster supports term limits because they "would give the people of South Carolina more power and control over their government," spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement.
Warren, one of McMaster's challengers, said the forced turnover of the General Assembly would attract candidates who don't want to wait decades for a chance to push their ideas forward.
“You will get new ideas, innovative ideas, very high-caliber people who are willing to serve for six years or eight years who don’t want to come down here and serve for 20 years to get nothing done, and then for the next 10 years might get something done," he said.
Lt. Gov. Bryant rejected the counter-argument that S.C. voters can enact their own term limits at the polling booth.
“The power that the Legislature has, the incumbent has such a strong advantage at running for re-election," Bryant said. "It’s very rare that an incumbent has not returned to Columbia."
The term-limits bill is dead for the year, as it has neither the time nor support to pass both the Senate and House with four days left in the legislative session. It also would need the approval of S.C. voters in a statewide referendum.
It was passed unanimously by a subcommittee composed entirely of freshman senators. But with just four working days left in the 2017-18 legislative session, the bill will not get a hearing in the full Senate Judiciary Committee, the next step in the legislative process.
State Sen. Williams Timmons, the Greenville Republican who authored the bill, said it will be refiled before lawmakers return to Columbia next year. Term-limits proposals have been filed for years in the House and Senate, with none getting serious debate.
Asked how he managed to get a hearing on his bill in the first place, Timmons replied: "I asked a hundred times."
