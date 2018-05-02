Woman killed after being entrapped working at Columbia construction site, coroner says

A woman working at a construction site in Columbia was killed Tuesday, according to the coroner's office.
Diane M. Smith, 49, died after being involved in a construction incident, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.
The Lumberton, N.C. woman was working on scissor lift at a job site when she was entrapped between the ceiling and the railing of the lift, according to Watts.
Watts said an autopsy showed that the cause of death was due to traumatic asphyxiation, which is the loss of the ability to breathe brought on by intense compression of the chest, according to medicinenet.com.
The incident occurred at 12:45 p.m. on at 4546 Broad River Road, which is a construction site for a South Carolina Department of Corrections project, Watts said.
In spite of the traumatic incident, Smith was not immediately killed, but was transported to an area hospital where she was later declared dead, Watts said.
The construction site is located near the South Carolina Department of Corrections campus, in addition to the Women's Correctional Center and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division building.
Watts said he does not expect any criminal charges to come from the fatal incident, but confirmed that OSHA has been notified about Smith's death on the work site.
