Lexington County doctor charged in fatal shooting of Columbia salesman, police say

A Midlands doctor has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a salesman.





Dr. Adam Marcus Lazzarini, 46, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice, according to Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

The fatal shooting occurred Oct. 9, 2017 at a residence in the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive, Hunter reported. That is located near the intersection of Emanuel Church and Platt Springs roads.





In October, the fatal shooting was called "unintentional or accidental," by Cayce Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Crosland.

William Player Holland, 30, of Columbia was identified as the man killed during the incident, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Holland died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, Fisher reported.

Holland, a sales representative for CrossLink Orthopaedics/Stryker, was visiting the home, Crosland said in October.

Hunter said Lazzarini turned himself in Thursday at the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.





Lazzarini is an employee of Lexington Medical Center, specializing in orthopaedic surgery at Southeastern Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in West Columbia.

According to his bio, Lazzarini "is an expert in hip arthroscopy, including management of labral tears, tendon injuries and impingement."

"We are aware of the charges brought against Dr. Adam Lazzarini. We have placed him on leave and we trust that law enforcement and the judicial process will bring a just, speedy resolution to this investigation," Lexington Medical Center said of Lazzarini's arrest in a statement, according to wistv.com. "We encourage Dr. Lazzarini’s patients to contact his practice to transition their care to another provider."