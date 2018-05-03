Doctor charged in fatal shooting days after wife died of unknown circumstances, coroner says

A Lexington County doctor was charged in the shooting death of a salesman Thursday, just days after his wife died, according to the coroner.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini turned himself in Thursday morning at the Lexington County Detention Center, where he was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice, according to Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

Hours later, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher reported that Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Brooke Biery, was found dead in her home May 1.

Biery's residence, in the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive, is the same location where William Player Holland died in October 2017 as the result of a single gunshot wound to the chest, Fisher confirmed.

Lazzarini's charges stem from Holland's death.

Biery, 43, was found dead in her home of unknown circumstances, according to Fisher.

Biery’s death was reported Lazzarini, at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, Fisher said.

Fisher reported that an autopsy of Biery was conducted Thursday at MUSC in Charleston, but the results of that autopsy are pending.

There is an investigation into Biery's death, involving the Cayce Department of Public Safety and SLED.