Runaway tortoise gives SC museum a scare but 'he looks like he enjoyed his time out'

After the story of "The Tortoise and the Hare," it should be a given not to underestimate the creatures with protective shells on their backs.
But one well-known South Carolina tortoise took an opportunity to refresh the lesson Thursday.
Imhotep, a 25-pound sulcata tortoise who is one of the most popular attractions at the Spartanburg Science Center, was lost for several hours after escaping from a fenced in yard, foxcarolina.com reported.
Like a dog off a leash, Imhotep took advantage of some unexpected freedom when he left the property of Spartanburg Science Center Educational Program Director Peter Lembcke Thursday morning, according to wspa.com.
Lembcke often brings Imhotep home with him to give the tortoise more room to graze than he has at the Science Center, goupstate.com reported.
But this time Imhotep tore down a portion of Lembcke's fence and escaped, according to foxcarolina.com.
Imhotep went on a wild ride, at least his version of one.
Over the course of a number of hours, he went through nearly five yards, putting about 100 yards between himself and Lembcke's house before being spotted in the front yard of a neighboring home, wspa.com reported.
“He looks good. Actually really good," Lembcke said, according to goupstate.com. "He’d been having some leg issues, but he looks like he enjoyed his time out. He’s walking up high like a normal sulcata should.”
In all seriousness, Lembcke said he feared for Imhotep's safety.
The tortoise can't swim and Lembcke was afraid if a stranger found Imhotep before he did, it was possible someone with good intentions might drop him in a creek, wspa.com reported.
Fortunately that did not happen, and Imhotep, who's between 5-15 years old, was back at the Science Center in the afternoon, strutting his stuff, according to goupstate.com.
“He’s basically a rambunctious teenager,” Jennifer Hoy, the Science Center’s executive director, told foxcarolina.com.
“I think he’s enjoying making a gigantic mess, but I’m fine with that," Lembcke said to goupstate.com, adding he plans to have his damaged fence fixed to prevent any more wild, runaway days from Imhotep.
