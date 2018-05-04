John Warren to donate $2.5 million to his campaign for South Carolina governor

Greenville businessman John Warren and his wife have decided to invest another $2.5 million into his campaign for South Carolina governor.
The Republican made the announcement in an emailed fundraising pitch to his supporters on Thursday.
"I wanted you to be among the first to know that Courtney and I are upping our financial commitment to ensure victory," Warren wrote in the email. "The rampant corruption in Columbia hurts all of us and we're ready to do something about it."
The email included a memo from Warren's campaign manager, Taylor Hall.
The memo says that Warren's pollster, Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, has found that his TV ads "are clearly working." In the ads, Warren emphasizes his conservative views and his background as a businessman and Marine veteran.
According to the pollster, Warren is now running second to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster among voters who recall Warren's TV ads, the memo states.
"As the memo shows, when voters hear our conservative message, they jump on board," Warren wrote in his email, which seeks contributions from supporters of "$50, $100 or even $500."
Warren previously donated about $550,000 of his own money to his first campaign for elected office.
His latest infusion of cash will put him on more equal financial footing with McMaster and Catherine Templeton, a Charleston attorney who also is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination. According to reports filed last month, McMaster has raised nearly $4 million for his campaign and Templeton has collected about $3.3 million.
The two other Republican candidates in the race, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree, have each raised less than $500,000.
Three Democrats — Charleston consultant Phil Noble, state Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis — also are running for governor.
Candidates from both parties will compete in primaries on June 12. Runoffs, if needed, will take place June 26. The Republican and Democratic nominees will meet American Party candidate Martin Barry in the Nov. 6 general election.
