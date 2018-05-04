Train derailed in York County near Fort Mill

SHARE COPY LINK Officials are responding to a train derailment in Fort Mill, S.C. Friday afternoon near Maple Street. The incident reportedly happened about two miles away from the Fort Mill town center, and there were no reported injuries. WBTV

Officials are responding to a train derailment in Fort Mill, S.C. Friday afternoon near Maple Street. The incident reportedly happened about two miles away from the Fort Mill town center, and there were no reported injuries. WBTV