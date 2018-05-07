SC shooting victim was buried twice before being thrown into lake, sheriff says

After a South Carolina man was shot dead, his body was twice buried and dug up, then driven through three counties before being dumped in a lake, authorities said Monday.
Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McLeod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, were arrested and each charged with accessory after the fact to murder, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The three Sumter residents are accused in the death of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson, whose body was found in Lake Marion on April 25, officials said.
Johnson's body was buried twice and moved to Sumter County being dumped in Lake Marion, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said during a Monday news conference.
"To get to that location, the killers would have had to transport his body through three counties," Dennis said.
The sheriff declined to say specifically where the graves were, but said they are in Sumter County.
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to Johnson's killing. Orangeburg County investigators determined Johnson was shot multiple times, Dennis said.
Stephen Wayne Stinnette II was arrested Friday in Richland County and faces a murder charge in Johnson's death, authorities have said.
Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, is wanted on a warrant for accessory after the fact to murder, the sheriff's office said Monday morning.
He is believed to be in the Sumter County and Clarendon County area, and is described as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to deputies.
The sheriff said additional charges and arrests are possible.
Anyone with information on Dill's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
