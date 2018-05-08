Democrat James Smith's picked a running mate in the governor's race, sources say

State Rep. James Smith, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, is expected to name fellow state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell as his running mate when he campaigns in Lancaster Friday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of Smith's plans.





Powers Norrell, a 44-year-old Lancaster Democrat, has served alongside Smith in the S.C. House since 2013.

The Furman University and University of South Carolina Law School graduate declined to comment Tuesday. But Smith's upcoming announcement is among the worst-kept secrets in Columbia this week.

The announcement could give Smith's campaign a boost in his Democratic gubernatorial primary race against Florence attorney Marguerite Willis — and her running mate state Sen. John Scott, D-Richland — and Charleston businessman Phil Noble.

The 2018 election is the first time candidates for S.C. governor will run on a joint ticket, choosing their pick for lieutenant governor.

Picking a running mate can balance a ticket — similar to how presidential candidates hand-pick their running mates — adding diversity in gender, geography and experience.