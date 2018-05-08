Bi-Lo teams with Target to deliver groceries to homes across Carolinas and Georgia

One of the most popular grocery store chains in the Southeast is adding home delivery to help meet the need of its customers.
Bi-Lo has teamed up with Shipt, an online grocery marketplace owned by Target, to deliver groceries to five major Southern cities, foxcarolina.com reported, adding the service is currently available.
Customers of Bi-Lo stores in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina can have their grocery orders costing more than $35 delivered free by Shipt, according to supermarketnews.com, adding the service will also be offered in Charlotte and Savannah.
Bi-Lo customers can sign up for Shipt memberships on its website for an annual fee of $49, which is $50 below the normal introductory rate, postandcourier.com reported.
More than 1.3 million households are expected to gain access to Bi-Lo products because of the addition of Shipt deliveries, according to supermarketnews.com.
“We are continually looking for more opportunities to meet every need of our customers and the communities we serve,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said in a news release. “The partnership with Shipt provides our customers another way to shop their local BI-LO and receive groceries right to their doorstep. ”
Shipt will select, bag and deliver items shoppers pick online by using the company's app or website, postandcourier.com reported.
Southeastern Grocers has been hurt by the online grocery market, and recently closed 94 "underperforming stores."
That included 19 stores located in South Carolina, and three in Columbia.
Southeastern Grocers said it voluntarily filed bankruptcy to execute its restructuring. The company said it will continue to operate its other 582 “successful stores.”
"This course of action enables us to continue writing the story for our company and our iconic, heritage banners in the Southeast,” Hucker said in March.
