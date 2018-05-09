A gun. A rattlesnake. A candidate for SC governor. Watch the latest campaign ad

Republican Catherine Templeton fires a .38 revolver and talks snakes in her latest campaign ad in her bid for S.C. governor.
The ad, called "Fair Play," is part of a six-figure statewide buy on cable and broadcast stations around the state, her campaign said.
"Living in Fair Play, my granddaddy gave me this .38 to shoot the snakes around our fishing trailer," Templeton says in the ad, referring to the handgun she carries concealed in her purse, according to a story she shares frequently on the campaign trail.
"Today, it's state government with fair play problems," she says in the ad, which cuts to a close-up of her loading the revolver.
"Record spending by Republicans, public corruption and a massive power failure that's cost ratepayers billions."
Templeton then fires two shots, and says, “We can’t shoot the snakes slithering around Columbia, but we will end their poisonous big government ways.”
With the June 12 primaries for governor right around the corner, South Carolina television viewers can expect to be inundated with campaign ads as candidates strive to reach voters.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster recently rolled out a TV campaign ad touting his endorsement from President Donald Trump who McMaster backed in the state's 2016 presidential primary.
Upstate real-estate lender John Warren, whose strategy is to self-fund his campaign by dumping roughly $3 million of his own money into it, also is running television ads.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and former state Sen. Yancey McGill also are seeking the GOP nomination.
