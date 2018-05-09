Santee Cooper customers helped pay SCANA executives' bonuses for failed VC Summer project

A portion of the bonuses that investor-owned SCANA paid its executives for their performance on a failing nuclear construction project was funded by state-owned Santee Cooper.

The state agency was being invoiced to help pay millions of dollars in bonuses for SCANA's executives and managers as late as August 31, 2017, a month after the two utilities pulled the plug on the $9 billion, decade-long effort to build two more nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.

In internal emails obtained by The State, one Santee Cooper manager wrote that he had questioned the agency's payments for SCANA's nuclear bonuses in 2011 but was overruled by Santee Cooper's former chief executive, Lonnie Carter.

The payments continued for years, at least up until Santee Cooper was billed nearly $3.3 million in August 2017 to cover its share of the nearly $7.3 million in bonuses paid to SCANA employees for 2016.

According to Santee Cooper emails that have never before been made public, the state-owned power company, which owned 45 percent of the reactor project, routinely paid 45 percent of SCANA's nuclear bonuses. The invoices kept coming, even as Santee Cooper privately raised doubts that the project could be completed on time.

"We took it to the top (in 2011) ... but I ultimately got reamed for sitting on invoices," wrote Michael Crosby, Santee Cooper's senior vice president for nuclear energy, in a Sept. 2, 2017 email. "Lonnie was not interested in getting involved in the details of the SCANA bonus program ... as long as same (bonuses) were allowed under the Design and Construction agreement ... which they are."

Gov. Henry McMaster's office on Wednesday released the once-confidential invoices to legislative leaders, calling it evidence that the Senate should quickly confirm McMaster's appointment for Santee Cooper new board chairman: former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon.

"The people who are paying Santee Cooper for their service — whether its individuals or (electric) cooperatives — they deserve to know where their money is going," said McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes. "It was going to executives of SCANA for a project that wasn't on track. This is exactly why we need Charlie Condon in place, so he can start holding these people accountable."

Santee Cooper and SCANA had not responded to requests for comment by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

After SCANA's August 2017 request for money to cover the 2016 bonuses paid to its employees, Santee Cooper's Crosby vented to fellow employees.

“Seriously … I will not approve this invoice," Crosby wrote to Santee Cooper accountant Fritz Hood on Aug. 31, 2017. "I may get over-ridden … but if SCANA cares to push this … CFOs &CEOs will need to get involved.”

Later that day, Crosby forwarded that email to another coworker — Santee Cooper chief financial officer Jeff Armfield — warning Armfield that former SCANA chief financial officer and current SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison might call to complain if Santee Cooper didn't pay.

“As you know, the timing is more than poor right now," Crosby wrote later in the email exchange. "As a minimum … I thought it was worth making Addison get in the loop … understand what his people are doing … and man-up and ask if he wants to push this. Regardless … I know I will get reamed again for sitting on invoices … would appreciate your advice.”

Armfield agreed in a Sept. 2, 2017 reply.

“On the face of it I do not see how we pay for exec bonuses related to Summer 2&3 if the bonus was tied to making milestones or some other measure not achieved," Armfield wrote. "Have not gotten a call from Jimmy and if/when it comes we should ask the judge to weigh in legally.”

It is unclear whether Santee Cooper ultimately paid its share of the 2016 SCANA bonuses. A Santee Cooper nuclear manager signed off on other invoices, according to the documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.