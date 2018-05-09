Days before Lowcountry murder, man told victim's mom to buy a black dress, authorities say

A 29-year-old Lowcountry man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting a woman in Estill in 2016, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release.
Gregory Sanders was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Hampton County on Wednesday in connection with the death of 20-year-old Tyhira Herrington in May 10, 2016, according to the release. Sanders was given a life sentence for her death and 5 years for the weapons charges, to be served concurrently.
“The defendant told the victim’s mother three days prior that she had better buy a black dress because he was going to kill her daughter,” Assistant Solicitor Tameaka Legette said. “He was true to his word and delivered a deadly promise.”
Two witnesses saw Sanders shoot Herrington in the head in front of the Fairwood Apartment complex's laundry at Grayson Street and Lawton Avenue, according to the release. The witnesses were friends of Herrington, who took her to Hampton County Regional Hospital after the shooting, where she was later pronounced dead.
Law enforcement officers found Sanders behind a vacant Second Street home, changing his clothes behind a trash can, according to the Solicitor's Office. The gun and the clothes he was wearing at the time of the shooting were in front of him when he was found.
A jury deliberated for 30 minutes before reaching a verdict. The sentence was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen.
