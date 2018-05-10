SC mom, 6 children missing after judge orders kids into DSS custody

Authorities in South Carolina need help finding a mother and her six children, who went missing after she was ordered to turn the kids over to the Department of Social Services.
Jennafer Machelle Price, 33, of Longcreek Highway in Westminster, was ordered by a judge to turn her six children over to DSS custody, according to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. When DSS went to the home to pick the children up Wednesday, Price and her children were missing.
Westminster is about 50 miles southwest of Greenville.
Deputies believe Price may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan with S.C. tags 668-KW. Price has a history of narcotics abuse, the sheriff's office said.
The children are 11-year-old Alana Grant, 9-year-old Tristan Price, 6-year-old Nyomi Hardwick, 4-year-old Alijah Hardwick, 2-year-old Rylee Hardwick and Anton Hardwick, whose first birthday is Thursday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Price and her children is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's office at 864-638-4111 or your local law enforcement agency.
