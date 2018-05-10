USC failed to protect historic Women's Club of Columbia building before sale

SHARE COPY LINK The Catholic Diocese of South Carolina has purchased the Women's Club of Columbia building on Blossom Street. The Diocese has obtained a permit to demolish the building. Historic Columbia says the diocese plans to build a Catholic student center. Jeff Wilkinson

The Catholic Diocese of South Carolina has purchased the Women's Club of Columbia building on Blossom Street. The Diocese has obtained a permit to demolish the building. Historic Columbia says the diocese plans to build a Catholic student center. Jeff Wilkinson