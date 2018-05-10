This Columbia woman delivered her own baby in a car, then she went live on Facebook

At 2 p.m. on May 8, Patricia Bell was an expecting mother posting selfies on Facebook.

Hours later, the Columbia woman was handed her daughter, Princess Patricia Simone Bridges, after giving birth in a car on the way to the hospital.

And just as she did earlier, Bell documented the moment on social media, sharing her precious moments on Facebook Live.





"You're here now," Bell said from the back of an ambulance in the Facebook Live post.

She was clearly in discomfort, but that didn't stop Bell from launching Facebook Live on her cellphone. Bell quickly handed the phone to Princess' father, Geren Bridges, as she prepared to cradle the newborn in her arms.

"Oooh, Princess, Princess," Bell repeated, as the Facebook Live post captured her somewhere in between euphoric joy and pain.

Giving birth to Princess in a parked car was definitely not Bell or Bridges' plan.

Bell replayed the dramatic scenario in a Facebook post. Bell said they were on their way to the hospital when she told Bridges, "The contractions were so painful and I felt her head coming out."





She even re-created the agonizing sounds she was making during the car ride, writing on Facebook, "We aaagghhhhh not agggghhhh gone make it!"

It was when Bell felt Princess' head that Bridges pulled over and attempted to find help, wltx.com reported.

But Princess was on her way.

"I felt her head come out, then I turned her head a lil bit and pulled her right out!" Bell wrote on Facebook, saying she performed her own delivery after going into labor just 15 minutes earlier.

While that was happening, Bridges saw an ambulance driving down the road and got them to pull over for what he thought would be help in delivering his child, according to Bell's Facebook post.

"By the time he looked back at me, I had done pulled the baby out and had her on my chest already," Bell said according to wltx.com.

Bell was still grateful for the nearby ambulance, and for Bridges.

"Thank God it was an ambulance passing by," she wrote on Facebook. "He flagged them down. The best mate ever. The father to all my children. He was so scared. LOL."

"How many people can say they delivered their own baby? Bell said, according to wltx.com, adding this is the couple's third child, as Princess joins two older brothers. "I had a C-section for the first one, and I had a vaginal delivery for the second one. This one was all natural. All natural."

Soon Bell and Princess were set up in the ambulance, and the Facebook Live post was launched.

After getting video of Bell patting Princess on the back and snuggling with her baby, Bridges exited the ambulance, but he was still recording the Facebook Live.





"This girl had the baby in the car," Bridges said as he cleaned the seat where Bell delivered Princess, then watched the ambulance slowly pull away.

In another Facebook post, Bell reported that Princess was born at 9:10 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured at 21.5 inches.

The best news was that Bell said Princess was "beautiful & healthy," according to her Facebook post.

"We are beyond blessed," Bell wrote on Facebook.