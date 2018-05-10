UN Ambassador and former SC Governor Nikki Haley featured at Clemson Graduation

A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
If Beaufort County's ordinance plastic bag ban passes, there are several exemptions that are written that allows businesses to continue some forms of plastic bag use in their arsenal, including for bulk items.