'A fight for every point': Nation Ford girls finish third in state track meet

SHARE COPY LINK Led by Nation Ford High School's 4x100-relay team, which set a new state record in winning the event, the Fort Mill team gave challengers Wando and Hillcrest a handful to worry Saturday at the 5A state track meet in Columbia, South Carolina. Mac Banks

Led by Nation Ford High School's 4x100-relay team, which set a new state record in winning the event, the Fort Mill team gave challengers Wando and Hillcrest a handful to worry Saturday at the 5A state track meet in Columbia, South Carolina. Mac Banks